Saso to host an exclusive marquee celebrating ‘black excellence’ at the Durban July

Musician-cum-events planner Lusaso Ngcobo has unveiled plans to host a luxurious and exclusive event called Saso Brunch Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July event this year.

The DreamTeam muso’s marquee is expected to fill the void left by DJ Tira’s Afrotainment Marquee, which is not returning to the July.

Saso's Brunch Marquee promises an unforgettable experience, combining the allure of live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and stylish ambiance.

Saso said he has been working on the concept for over three years. He said he wanted to create a space where he can bring Mzansi’s A-listers together in one place not only for network purposes but also to celebrate black excellence.