Saso to host an exclusive marquee celebrating ‘black excellence’ at the Durban July

By Nozuko Mangena
Musician-cum-events planner Lusaso Ngcobo has unveiled plans to host a luxurious and exclusive event called Saso Brunch Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July event this year.
The DreamTeam muso’s marquee is expected to fill the void left by DJ Tira’s Afrotainment Marquee, which is not returning to the July.
Saso's Brunch Marquee promises an unforgettable experience, combining the allure of live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and stylish ambiance.
Saso said he has been working on the concept for over three years. He said he wanted to create a space where he can bring Mzansi’s A-listers together in one place not only for network purposes but also to celebrate black excellence.
“We want to bring a new experience to the biggest event in the city of Durban. We attract a market that we feel has not been accommodated for in the past and will also allow me to host some of my industry friends and the most influential people in the industry.
“I also have a surprise for everyone in the marquee; when we pull it off, it will truly set us apart from all the marquees,” said Saso.
Some of Durban’s well-known faces were present at the media launch, including Real Housewives of Durban star Slee Ndlovu, Minnie Ntuli, Benny Maverick, Sethu Nkosi and others.
* Marquee tickets on sale at Webtickets.
IOL ENTERTAINMENT