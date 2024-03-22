South African actress and producer Tarina Patel rubs shoulders with UK leaders

South African actress, producer and entrepreneur Tarina Patel was in the UK recently, enjoying the company of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other leaders of the Conservative Party.
She was invited to attend their glamorous gala where the party’s leadership entertained their top donors and supporters.
“It’s all in support of great people in my community doing wonderful work on a global scale,” Patel told IOL.
“I am South African but very much a global citizen in the truest sense. This invitation once again is testimony to that fact.”
The event was attended by government ministers, members of both houses of parliament, lords and other members of the British order.
“It’s a real honour to find myself among some of the most accomplished people in the world, and getting to partake in these kinds of activities,” Patel said.
“I have built an extensive network globally, with some of the most powerful people on the planet. I invest in my relationships and have the qualities that render me an asset, and of great value.
“I am enjoying my life as a story teller, an adventurer and a seeker of experiences; that’s the essence of who I am, and this too is one for the books!”