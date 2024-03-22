South African actress and producer Tarina Patel rubs shoulders with UK leaders

South African actress, producer and entrepreneur Tarina Patel was in the UK recently, enjoying the company of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other leaders of the Conservative Party. She was invited to attend their glamorous gala where the party’s leadership entertained their top donors and supporters.

“It’s all in support of great people in my community doing wonderful work on a global scale,” Patel told IOL. “I am South African but very much a global citizen in the truest sense. This invitation once again is testimony to that fact.” Tarina Patel with former UK Prime Minister, and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Picture: Supplied The event was attended by government ministers, members of both houses of parliament, lords and other members of the British order.