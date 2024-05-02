WATCH: Actress Palesa Madisakwane gets baptised after short stint as traditional healer

By Cebolethu Shinga Actress Palesa Madisakwane experienced a spiritual transformation as she was baptised this past weekend after ending her journey as a traditional healer last year.

In a video posted on Instagram, the former Generations actress captured the emotional moment of her getting baptised. In the video she can be seen wearing white clothes as she was dipped in water. The video she posted was captioned “You can come out, Jesus is Lord… we are washed by the blood of the lamb Jesus Christ.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa M (@palesamad) This life changing event which she shared with her followers, follows her recent departure from being a traditional healer. Madisakwane ended her journey as a traditional healer by burning and shredding her traditional healer garbs. Madisakwane posted a video on Instagram that got many people talking including the famous sangomas, Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni.