WATCH: Cardi B says she was 'afraid to do everything' last year due to anxiety

Cardi B, the rapper whose energy and lyrics made her a global star, recently opened up about her battle with anxiety. In an interview with Speedy Morman on Complex's "360 with Morman," she revealed that 2023 was a period of self-doubt and fear.

"I lost myself," Cardi B said, “People were saying that I was scared to drop an album.” Referencing her delayed album, she acknowledged the pressure and fear.

This anxiety wasn't confined to music. It permeated her entire world. The woman known for her larger-than-life persona found herself retreating. "I was afraid to do everything," she revealed. The fear extended from live performances to posting online. The constant opinions and criticism became overwhelming. This struggle contrasted with the Cardi B fans knew - the independent artist who had conquered the industry, proving that even confident celebrities face self-doubt.

The interview wasn't about dwelling on the past. Cardi B spoke with resolve. "I am not letting anxiety, haters, or fans stop me," she declared. She told Morman that her fans, the ‘Cardi Bardi Gang’, helped her to cope with the negativity, while her daughter, Kulture, brought purpose and strength. Cardi B's journey is a reminder that anxiety affects anyone. It highlights the importance of acknowledging these struggles and seeking help. She hopes that her openness will inspire others to confront their anxieties and pursue their dreams.