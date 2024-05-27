WATCH: McDonalds ‘Super Size Me’ documentary star dies of cancer, aged 53

Filmmaker Morgan Sputlock, best known for his 2004 ‘Super Size Me’ documentary – which followed him for 30 days as he consumed a diet of only McDonald’s food, has passed away from cancer-related complications.

His death comes 20 years since Spurlock ate only at McDonald’s for a month. Spurlock produced the 2004 documentary to shame McDonald's, which at the time was offering to 'super-size' all meals at a discounted price.

The film documented his 30-day experiment that saw him gorge on burgers, chicken nuggets and fries - and suffer a litany of health problems as a result. The documentary included medical tests that showed how his health deteriorated over the course of the month as he gorged on McDonald's. In the years after the film's release, McDonald's ditched the super-size option and put more of a focus on health when designing its menus.

While lauded for the film's impact, Spurlock faced questions over how honest he'd been in the process after admitting he was an alcoholic. The film received an Oscar nomination and sparked widespread debate about fast-food eating habits. However, the accuracy of his project has since been questioned, as he later admitted to drinking heavily throughout filming. His brother Craig Spurlock, who worked with his sibling on several projects, said in a statement to Variety Magazine: “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan.