Phat Joe has denied claims that he was evicted from his R40,000 per month luxury apartment in Cape Town.

In an interview on ‘Podcast and Chill“ with Mac G and Sol Phenduka, TV and radio personality Majota Khambule - popularly known as Phat Joe - dismissed reports that he was evicted from his luxury Cape Town apartment after failing to pay R40,000 monthly rent over a period of time.

“I did not get evicted. What we did was in March we were beating them in court. They decided they’d asked us for a settlement, and we agreed to a settlement.”

According to Joe, he is still living in his apartment and that he will be vacating the place by the end of May or beginning of June which has been agreed to between himself and his landlord.