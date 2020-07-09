WATCH: Trevor Noah throws shade at US Navy's rendition of 'Circle of Life'

Trevor Noah's fans and followers are not happy with his latest Instagram post. Noah posted a one minute clip of the United Nations Navy Band singing the popular song, "Circle of Life" from the Broadway version of "The Lion King". The video was a part of the U.S. Navy Band's 2019 Concert and was recorded at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C and featured Chief Musicians Rachel Sarracco and Shana Sullivan. In his post, Noah captioned the clip: "When white people take “being an ally” too far. 😂"

Some of his fans and followers were not impressed and snapped back at Noah, saying that the performance was amazing and Noah should stop criticising it and taking "digs at white people".

Daryledwards9 said: "I think it’s sad that this AMAZING PERFORMANCE has been criticized! Why?! Because a Caucasian woman chooses to sing a song originally sung by a black person? Instead of just being celebrated...especially when a woman places her voice in her middle range and gives such power! God bless her and her counterpart! It was beautiful! Can’t we just see the joy in that or is EVERY WORD Mr. Noah that comes out if your mouth going to be a dig at a white person?! Sorry...it’s getting old real quick...SNORING!!!".

Another social media user, alesha.austin12416 said: "I don’t see how this is racist. People sing each other’s songs all the time I don’t see what the big deal is🤷🏾‍♀️. I thought it was a bit much but if we start say only a certain race can sing this and sing that then we are just segregating ourselves all over again".

Jhampton417 said: "I don't have a problem with people from one ethnic group doing something associated with another ethnic group, provided they do it well. I think it's a great way of showcasing the talents of both groups. After all, where would Leontyne Price (a Black woman) have been if she couldn't sing Italian operas?".

Dln.chloe said: "Why won’t we just appreciate this piece of art regardless the artist’s skin color? Why can’ we be better than the oppressor (whatever the case may be)? I mean... it’s 2020 so like... it’s hard?".

Watch the full video here: