WATCH: Zimdollar vs Mthandeni in mic snatching saga at Maskandi event in Durban

In yet another microphone snatching saga, Maskandi artist Mthandeni Manqele, who is known as iGcokama Elisha, had the mic aggressively snatched from him by Ukhozi FM presenter Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela at an event on Saturday night. It appeared Manqele arrived late to perform at the Mother of All Maskandi Festival event, which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and forced his way on stage much to the displeasure of the event organizers.

He performed one song before the music was cut and as he tried to explain his time was over, Zimdollar, flanked by security, snatched the microphone and shouted “voets%#”, as the security personnel frog marched a visibly irritated Biyela off the stage. This is the second high profile mic snatching incident in KwaZulu-Natal, after KZN Economic Development MEC and ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma snatched the mic from the Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the Zululand District Mayor, during a government event to commemorate King Dinuzulu in March. Zimdollar took to Tiktok to explain why she snatched the microphone from Manqele and had him and his entourage thrown off the stage.

Zimdollar said the event organizers had paid Manqele handsomely to perform at 7pm, but he only showed up at the event at around 9.30pm. She said all other artists who had been hired as guests to perform, showed up on time. “Mthandeni does not respect his work, he was paid to perform at 7pm, he knew this but he did not arrive on time.

“When we kept calling him and his team they kept saying they are on the way until they eventually arrived around 9pm,” said Zimdollar. She said upon their arrival, a small delegation was sent to Manqele and his team to explain they were late and would not be allowed to perform on stage as the competition with the 30 participants had already started and no other guest would be allowed to perform further. “They pretended they understood and acted like they were leaving, but after that they went to the stage and they removed the DJ and he performed his song by force.

“When he was saying goodbye on stage it is because we switched off the music,” she said. Zimdollar, who is no stranger to controversy after she clashed publicly with Police Minister Bheki Cele about the treatment of his brothers by the members of the SA Police Service, said she could not allow the Maskandi star to bully her and the event organizers. She said she was apologizing for swearing on stage, but she explained that she was angry at what the musician and his team had done.