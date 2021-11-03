Controversies and cancel culture is the focus of our latest edition of IOL Entertainment

In our third quarterly IOL Entertainment magazine, we look at the world of celebrities as they find themselves embroiled in controversies and, in some cases, faced the very real possibility of being cancelled or are clawing their way out of the doghouse, so to speak. When it comes to celebrities, public rows are par for the course. But the adulation of fans, and the industry, by and large, has a ceiling. In this era of #MeToo and GBV-awareness, celebrities are held accountable for what they say and do.

And it doesn’t matter how much clout you have in the industry, if you cross a line, you could very well be crossed off everyone’s list. In this issue, we look at those close calls with cancel culture and the controversies that grabbed headlines. At the moment, Somizi Mhlongo went from media darling to outcast in the blink of an eye.

While it remains to be seen if he has been cancelled, he is proof that accountability transcends status and industry clout. He isn’t the only one, though. Comedian Dave Chappelle came under fire for his homophobic and transphobic jokes in“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”. And he continues to feel the heat with his unapologetic stance on his Netflix show.

Following his recent physical altercation with Boity Thulo, Bujy Bikwa proved that it wasn’t an LGBTQI+ issue, it was a man issue. We also unpack the recent furore with Bonang Matheba in a legal tug-of-war with her former management agency CSA Global over the rights to House of BNG. Sima Taparia on “Indian Matchmaking“. Picture: Yash Ruparelia/Netflix Don’t miss the shows that got tongues wagging as well.