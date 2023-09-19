Independent Online
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Could Nigel Pierce be making a return to commercial radio?

Nigel Pierce with Steven Taylor. Picture: Supplied

Nigel Pierce with Steven Taylor. Picture: Supplied

Published 8h ago

In the highly anticipated second edition of Magic828 exclusive interview with Nigel Pierce by Steven Taylor, the former GoodHopeFM jock speaks about his childhood, falling in love with radio and getting his start.

Pierce has also not ruled out a return to commercial radio, and hints at a possible return to the mainstream airwaves.

Listen to the full interview with Steven Taylor here.

Pierce is currently hosting a series of events under the brand Kinky Saints, with the most recent taking place last weekend at Hanover Street, in GrandWest.

He plans on doing at least 20 events before the end of the year. You can follow his TikTok account to find out when the next event will be.

IOL

