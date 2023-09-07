DJ Cosher and PJ Powers join forces for remix of the iconic ‘World in Union’ ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023

With just a day to go until the much anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony and first match, PJ Powers has released a remix of her iconic 'World in Union' anthem.

This absolute banger has been remixed with the expertise of DJ Cosher, who is known for his impressive line-up of remixes. The song is famous around the world and has become synonymous with the Rugby World Cup, strength and the Springboks’ historic victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup. This surprising duo started when music producer John Fishlock sent PJ Powers in the direction of DJ Cosher and his studios.

In an interview on Magic828 with Bobby Brown, she said: “When I got there, DJ Cosher said he was doing the dance version of ‘World in Union’, and he would love it if I would sing on it. I said ‘Well, no one else can sing on it’, so I had to sing on it. "It’s all very exciting because it has been very well received. The thing is, the anthemic version of ‘World in Union’ will always stay in peoples’ hearts, but this is something for people to dance to, or have a braai or just dance while you are listening.“ When asked which she prefers singing, PJ Powers noted they are completely different.

“The anthem gives me goosebumps, makes me feel like I am on Cloud nine as an anthem does, and the dance version makes me want to tap my foot and I love to dance.,” she said. Another welcoming surprise is that she is expected to perform in Welgemoed on Friday night. The Rugby World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to take place Friday, September 8, at 8pm local time at the legendary Stade de France in Saint-Denis.