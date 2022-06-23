DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small release new project ahead of Sun Arena concert in July

SCORPION Kings season is well and truly upon us. Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, the peerless amapiano duo who collectively go by the name Scorpion Kings, today released a new EP titled “Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena”. This comes just a week after Kabza De Small released his brilliant new album “KOA II Pt 1”. Following the postponement of Scorpion Kings LIVE in 2020, Glen 21 Entertainment today also took the opportunity to announce that the concert will go ahead on July 22 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

DJ Maphorisa also took to his Twitter account to share the news. “Finally we back with a Ep n Sun Arena Date Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena 22/7/22 please get ur tickets,” wrote Maphorisa. Finally we back with a Ep n Sun Arena Date 🙏🏾❤️🦅



LINK:⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/joloq3Nfuf pic.twitter.com/MER0VExrAp — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) June 23, 2022 Glen21 Entertainment, which is one of SA’s leading promoter and event production agency, added that the curated show will see the duo play a three-hour long set on the evening.

“The show will feature live performances from a string of SA’s finest talented artists across different genres. These will be announced closer to the show date,” read a press release sent to IOL Entertainment. “Limited tickets for the live show go on sale this week at Ticketpros.co.za or any Ticketpro outlet including any Super Spar or selected Jet, Edgars and CNA stores nationwide”. With the previous show having been postponed, ticket holders from the previous show can simply exchange their tickets to the new date.

