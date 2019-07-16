The 71st Primetime Emmy Award Nominations announced today saw South African comedian Trevor Noah among the nominees.
His show, The Daily Show, which airs on Comedy Central in South Africa, earned a nomination for Best Variety Talk show.
The Emmy nominations were announced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood was hosted by two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (You Complete Me, Ho).
HBO is once again the most nominated network, taking back it's throne from Netflix. It earned 137 nominations this year.
Here are some of the nominees
DRAMA CATEGORIES
Nominees for Drama Series:@BetterCallSaul— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Bodyguard (@Netflix)@GameofThrones@KillingEve
Ozark (@Netflix)@PoseonFX
Succession (@HBO)@NBCThisIsUs
Who will win? Watch the #Emmys LIVE on September 22 on @FOXTV to find out! pic.twitter.com/06sDHYuLeI
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:@EmiliaClarke (@GameofThrones)@JodieComer (@KillingEve)@ViolaDavis (@HowToGetAwayABC)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Laura Linney (Ozark)@TheMandyMoore (@NBCThisIsUs)@IamSandraOh (@KillingEve)
Robin Wright (@HouseofCards)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/mFRI8qFUAP
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:@BatemanJason (Ozark)@SterlingKBrown (@NBCThisIsUs)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Kit Harington (@GameofThrones)@MrBobOdenkirk (@BetterCallSaul)@TheeBillyPorter (@PoseonFX)@MiloVentimiglia (@NBCThisIsUs)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/aUQTtXuWmE
Nominees for Comedy Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Barry (@HBO)@Fleabag@NBCTheGoodPlace@MaiselTV@RussianDoll@SchittsCreek@VeepHBO#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/iv0sbATq4G
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:@1CApplegate (@DeadtoMe)@RachelBros (@MaiselTV)@OfficialJLD (@VeepHBO)@NLyonne (@RussianDoll)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Catherine O’Hara (@SchittsCreek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (@Fleabag)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/iA5cIU9X9s
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:@AnthonyAnderson (@blackishABC)@DonCheadle (@ShoBlackMonday)@TedDanson (@NBCTheGoodPlace)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)@RealEugeneLevy (@SchittsCreek)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/qe1pLYknmj
LIMITED SERIES
Nominees for Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Chernobyl (@HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (@Showtime)@FosseVerdonFX
Sharp Objects (@HBO)@WhenTheySeeUs#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/xZfpUmOvZn
Lead Actress in a Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)@PattyArquette (Escape at Dannemora)@aunjanuejlt (@WhenTheySeeUs)@JoeyKing (@TheActonHulu)@niecynash (@WhenTheySeeUs)
Michelle Williams (@FosseVerdonFX)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/lZale6NiB8
Lead Actor in a Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Mahershala Ali (@TrueDetective)
Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)@JharrelJerome (@WhenTheySeeUs)
Sam Rockwell (@FosseVerdonFX)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/eza4fc1my5
REALITY CATEGORIES
Competition Program Nominees:@AmazingRaceCBS@NinjaWarrior@NailedIt@RuPaulsDragRace@BravoTopChef@NBCTheVoice#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/SRW152mqCW— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Nominees for Variety Talk Series:@TheDailyShow@FullFrontalSamB@JimmyKimmelLive@LastWeekTonight@LateLateShow@ColbertLateShow#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/KvDMYHmzWd— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
TV MOVIE
Nominees for Television Movie:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Bandersnatch (@BlackMirror)
Brexit (@HBO)
Deadwood (@HBO)
King Lear (@PrimeVideo)
My Dinner with Hervé (@HBO)#Emmys @FoxTV pic.twitter.com/BAwvb850xu
The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 22 live on Fox. So far, no host has been named for the ceremony.