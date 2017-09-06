Rapper Emtee leads the line-up of performers for this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) festival in Blantyre Malawi.

The hip hop star will be performing at the UMP Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 18, at Bingu International Conference Centre.

On Sunday, the Roll Up hitmaker will perform at the UMP festival day, on November 19, at Blantyre Sports Club.

The rapper will appear on a bill which includes Lulu, Piksy, Bucci, Theo Thomson, Hazel Mak and Malinga, Sonye, Gwamba, Martse, Saint, Street Fame, Tuno, Charisma, Rita, Hilco, Episods, Pinky Ice, JJC and Suffix.

UMP Awards and Festival CEO, also Nde'feyo Entertainment Director, Ken 'Zizwa' Limwame describes the listed artists as good performers who are expected to light up both events.

“The events have a good combination of artists to give the audience a treat they always expect from UMP. We are confident they will deliver, considering that some of them have performed for bigger audiences before.”





IOL