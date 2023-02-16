Get art and about at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair

If you’re a lover of all things art, then let it guide you to the 10th Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Cape Town has been bustling with art collectors, dealers, artists and curators who arrived for the big event.

Among a host of other activities, on February 17, join local cultural theorist Ashraf Jamal at the Iziko South African National Art Gallery for an impassioned address, commissioned by the KT Wong Foundation. Jamal, author of “Strange Cargo: Essays on Art (2022)”, was commissioned to present an in-depth talk. He is known for his controversial and outspoken theories regarding African art. In this talk titled “A Light Other than Light” he intends to delve into “the worst excesses at play in Black Portraiture.”

This should elicit a robust debate that will be moderated by Premesh Lalu, senior researcher at Centre for Humanities Research, University of the Western Cape (UWC). The KT Wong Foundation is planning to instigate a series of talks to be staged at the new UWC Woodstock precinct for the Centre for Humanities Research. This pioneering Chinese-British foundation was established in the UK by Singapore-born Lady Linda Wong Davies in 2007 in an effort to marry traditional and contemporary art forms and cultivate new audiences while forging cultural connections between the East and West.

Davies is one of many international visitors and prominent arts patrons that the ICTAF has attracted over the past decade. She first attended the annual event in 2017 and has not missed an edition since. Davies said: “Over the years, more people in London became aware of it and there have been some well-known international dealers showing at this fair. I have witnessed its growth.”

In 2016, there were 68 exhibitors and this year there will be 106, according to Laura Vincenti, director of ICTAF. Davies attributes the fair’s growth in dealers and visitors to the establishment of two private/public art institutions; the Norval Foundation and the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art. Davies added: “I’m talking from an international point of view. For somebody who’s been coming for so many years, there are places now you can take people to other than the fair and the galleries.

“There are two excellent museums with interesting curated exhibitions.” The event starts at 5.30pm and space is limited, email [email protected] to secure your spot. CAPE TOWN

Spier Harvest of the Arts Festival As part of Spier’s annual grape harvest festival, families with children can also look forward to the enchanting production called “How to Hold the World”, written and directed by Juliette Rose-Innes and featuring James Stoffberg, taking place each day at noon. The festival of cultural abundance offers a diverse programme with top local artists including: The One Who Sings – Zolani Mahola, the internationally-lauded multi-instrumentalist Guy Buttery, the jazzy Adamu Trio, featuring Adamu da Silva, Buddy Wells and Jonno Sweetman, laid-back Indie-rock outfit Jak Tomas and the Rebellion, soulful balladeer Wren Hinds, indigenous African music combo iiNceba zoMdali, featuring Ncebakazi Mnukwana, Lungiswa Plaatjies, Kim Masala and Bongani Nikelo, the “world beat” duo Mindcircle: Ronan Skillen and Ben Badenhorst and the Bongani Singers choir.

Where: Spier Wine Farm. When: February 25 and 26 from 12pm. Cost: R100 via Webtickets.

Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion The Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion shines a spotlight on the rich musical heritage of Matroosfontein, greater Elsies River and its surrounding areas. The impressive line-up is headlined by the world-famous Jonathan Butler and includes Leslie Kleinsmith, Andrew Young from the UK, Afro Touch, Celeste Williams, Vuvu Kumalo, Mr Magic, Theo Watt, August West, Donveno Prins and The Groove.

Where: Elsbury Primary School, Matroosfontein. When: February 18, from 2pm-12am. Cost: Tickets are R160 from Webtickets or Pick n Pay and R200 at the gate.

JOBURG Kelly Khumalo in concert Following months of anticipation, the multi-award winning and double platinum selling songstress, Kelly Khumalo, will be performing an exclusive album showcase.

“Her Vocal Highness”, as she is known to her loving fans will be treating her audience to an evening of Afropop, gospel and soul with songs from her long-awaited new album “From A God To A King.” Where: Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace When: February 18.

Cost: Limited tickets from R300 via Ticketpro. Festival of Love The third Festival of Love is about sharing the true gift of love, congeniality, reconciliation, healing and forgiveness in a fun-filled safe haven.

The event runs over two days. The first day will include dinner coupled with entertainment by some of the best local acts from Slq Angel and Athari, a 10-piece band as well as fun-filled activities including the “Happiest Smile Competition”. An art exhibition will also take place to support local art creators Soweto’s finest, Nqobile Nkosi. Day two will include team build exercises, games for kiddies as well as activities for families, couples and singles. It will also consist of an informative, spiritual, therapeutic but entertaining panel of experts.

Where: Soweto Theatre. When: February 24 and 25. Cost: Entry is R80 and kids under 12 enter for free.

Valentine’s Soul Dinner Indulge in a romantic dinner while listening to the sweet sounds of some of South Africa’s best musicians featuring Loyiso Bala, Donald and Clinton Viljoen. Bala, who recently released his single called “Do It Again”, has already set the mood for the month of love, what better way to compliment his R&B performance than topping it off with a romantic dinner.

Where: The Place, Sun City. When: February 18. Cost: R650 per person. Bookings on 014 5573180/4307 or email [email protected]

DURBAN Dala - It is what it is Jason Goliath presents “Dala – It Is What It Is”. Backed with his mantra of “Chase Your Happy”, true to form, Jason Goliath gets to undress life’s uncomfortable truths.

This time, his truth, his journey and how he learnt to “Dala” (Do) because “It Is What It Is” and there is no time for excuses, inadequacy or mediocrity. Always inspired by everyday life and real experiences, audiences can expect a hilarious, authentic show. Where: The Bat Centre, Maritime Place, Esplanade.

When: February 25. Cost: R60 via Webtickets. Outdoor Movie and Dance Night

Bring along your blankets, pillows, camp chairs to enjoy an outdoor experience at the “Outdoor Movie and Dance Night” under the stars. Ample seating space on rugby grounds and rugby stands with limited bean bags on a first come first serve so make sure to arrive early for your comfort. Enjoy a wonderful evening of networking, movies, mingling breaks between movies and a night of music by some local DJ's Neo Soul, Chill Hop, Afro House/Tech, Amapiano, Gqom, Hip Hop.