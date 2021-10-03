Lindsay Lohan takes us back to the 2000s by posting iconic 'Mean Girls' scene on Instagram

Washington – American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from an iconic scene of her popular film 'Mean Girls'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor shared a still from a scene of the film in which Cady (Lohan) talks about her massive crush on Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) and says, "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

Along with the picture, Lohan wrote the caption, "It's October 3rd. #meangirls #itsoctober3rd." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) 'Mean Girls' fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "They don't make movies like this anymore," a fan wrote.

"Happy October 3rd," another added. Variety reported in May that Lohan will soon be starring in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. Lohan will play a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress", who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The rest of the cast has not been announced yet. Lohan skyrocketed to fame as an 11-year-old actor, starring in a 1998 reboot of 'The Parent Trap'. She followed that with a remake of 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls', both roles cemented her status as an A-list star. Starting in the early 2010s, after years of being hounded by paparazzi and the tabloids because of personal issues, ones that made her uninsurable for a time because of her chronic absences, Lohan withdrew from acting. She eventually moved abroad, living both in Europe and Dubai.