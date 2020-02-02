Joburg party animals entered the month of love with a bang as the city was brought to a standstill on Saturday at the second annual Cotton Fest.

This year's Cotton Fest took place at The Station in Newtown and was hosted by rapper Riky Rick.

The event celebrated the diverse elements of the hip-hop culture, while fusing the gaps within the popular local movements in Mzansi. It was attended by Jozi's coolest kids who brought their A-fashion game.

From bright colours to dramatic hair, the youngsters put their best foot forward and showed us how its done when attending major music festivals.

With three different stages, the Desperados stage, the Rage stage as well as the Cotton Fest main stage, the festival had over 100 acts on the lineup. Artists brought the heat with their splendid performances, with the likes of Emtee, Kwesta, K.O, and Nasty C stealing the crowd with Mzansi's lekker hip-hop flavour.

The cool kids at Cotton Fest.



The amapiano kings also shut it down, with Dj Maphorisa dropping some of his hit songs and of course, Kamo Mphela held it down with her lit dance moves.