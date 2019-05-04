

So, life has to go on, right?

The dead need to be 'buried' and given the respect they so deserve for fighting for the living (RIP Dothraki, Unsullied, Jorah, Lyanna and Edd). The Night King and his posse of undead wights are vanquished (what a bore, honestly the Night King was all hype and nothing else) and it's now time to focus on the real war- for the Iron Throne.

The Leaders Paying Their Respects PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

After a two episode absence- even though her presence was felt by everyone- Cersei Lannister will be back on our screens and she has new clothes and a new colour- marsala!





She and Euron and probably Qyburn, have probably plotted and schemed all the different ways they will protect the oncoming onslaught led by Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the living of Westeros.





The Starks Paying Their Respects PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Armed with the Golden Company and Lannister Forces, she definitely has more people at her disposal to fight the battle for the Iron Throne.





The Dragon Queen and her squad are also preparing for the war and in the pictures we see Varys and Missandei joining her in the war room, plotting their attack strategy.





In other pictures, we see that Drogon is OK (is Rhaegal fine?) and is back to his menacing death stare and stank breathe best- protecting his mother.





Jon Snow- all alone? Is it over for Aegon Targaryen? PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Jon Snow, bruised, is barely shown in the pictures. He's only seen in one, where he's paying his respects to the dearly departed and that worries me.





What does stick out for me, is how the Starks and Daenerys' Team are standing so wide apart as the pyre with the dead, is lit up. Is there still drama between Sansa and Dany? See how Tyrion is looking across- did Sansa succeed in appealing to him and his loyalty?





Daenerys and her Team Paying Their Respects PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

And also, what is Tyrion's end game here? Now that the undead have been defeated, I'm looking forward to the plotting, scheming and what made us truly love Game of Thrones- politics.

The Dragon Queen is sailing for the South. PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO



