LOOK: Kelly Rowland scolds security guard on the red carpet at Cannes Festival

Kelly Rowland was seen scolding a security guard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. As the former Destiny’s Child member made her way up the stairs ahead of the premier of the movie ‘Marcello Mio’ she is seen being photographed while merrily smiling and waving at the crowd.

However, as the 43-year-old singer and actress was nearing the entrance of the venue, a woman security guard working the event, who had been walking behind Rowland, held her arm up behind the star, appearing to be guiding her away from the crowd and the photographers, to go into the venue. The woman security guard, who was dressed in a black pantsuit, appeared to say something to Rowland or the other male security guard who was standing to the right of the singer. Whatever it is that transpired between them, clearly did not sit well with Rowland, who immediately turned to face the staff member.

She held up her pointing finger clearly scowling at the woman, who appeared to be frazzled, in front of the crowd. It is unclear what caused the scene. The star stunned in a flowing crimson-red dress with a sweetheart neckline which she accessorised with a statement diamond necklace.

Kelly Rowland at this year’s Cannes Festival. Picture: X Rowland soon started trending on X where people reacted to the incident. @MediumSizeMeech wrote: “It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her then that security guard stepped on her dress and Kelly tried to correct her nicely and the security guard decided to be rude and Kelly said ‘Don’t talk to me like that’.” It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her then that security guard stepped on her dress and Kelly tried to correct her nicely and the security guard decided to be rude and Kelly said “Don’t talk to me like that” pic.twitter.com/cXnuXH6oZK

— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 21, 2024 “Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?! Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don't get it twisted. What yall think she said? I think she said, "Don't talk to me like that... I'm not a child,” tweeted @MobzWorld. Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you?!



Literally, one of the sweetest people in the world, but don't get it twisted.



What yall think she said? I think she said, "Don't talk to me like that... I'm not a child." pic.twitter.com/jpWNpdGSGV — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) May 21, 2024 “Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my momma. I told you not to talk to me like that.” - Kelly Rowland”, @TreReal said trying to make out what Rowland might have said.