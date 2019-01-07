Viggo Peter Mortensen and Mahershalalhashbaz Ali in 'Green Book. Picture: Supplied

'Green Book' was the biggest winner at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6, picking up three prizes. The 1960s comedy-drama picked up the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy accolade, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali at the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and director Peter Farrelly urged audiences to learn from the movie, which follows the unlikely friendship between jazz musician 'Doc' Don Shirley and his Italian-American driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga.

He said: "All we have to do is talk and not judge people by their differences. We all want the same thing."

'Green Book' has been hit by a backlash from Shirley's real-life family, who have insisted the portrayal of the musician is inaccurate, and Mahershala defended the movie backstage at the ceremony.

He told reporters: "I will say this, my job is always the same: I have to look at what I am doing and be responsible for it.

"I respect the family ... and Doc Shirley. I spoke to the studio and the family and at the end of the day you wish everyone was happy and you don't want to offend anyone in any capacity."

'Bohemian Rhapsody' was another big winner on the night, taking home Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Actor in a Drama for Rami Malek, who thanked late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - who he portrays in the biopic - in his acceptance speech.

He said: "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama was won by 'The Wife' star Glenn Close.

'The Favourite' star Olivia Colman and 'Vice' actor Christian Bale were named Best Actress and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy respectively, while Best Supporting Actress went to 'If Beale Street Could Talk' star Regina King.

'Roma' filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron was named Best Director and the film was also named Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language.

In the TV categories, 'The Americans' was named Best Drama and ''The Kominsky Method' was honoured with Best Musical or Comedy, as well as an acting win for its star Michael Douglas. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy went to Rachel Brosnahan for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Bodyguard' star Richard Madden took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, while the Actress equivalent went to the evening's co-host, 'Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, who fronted the ceremony alongside Andy Samberg.

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' also scored two wins, for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and an acting honour for its star Darren Criss.

Special honours went to Jeff Bridges, who took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Carol Burnett, who took home the inaugural Carol Burnett Award to celebrate lifetime achievement in television.

76th Golden Globe Awards list of winners:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

'The Kominsky Method'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Alfonso Cuaron - 'Roma'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Darren Criss - 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

'Roma'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Christian Bale - 'Vice'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Patricia Clarkson - 'Sharp Objects'

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - 'Green Book'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali - 'Green Book'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Regina King - 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

'Shallow' - 'A Star Is Born'

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Justin Hurwitz - 'First Man'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Patricia Arquette - 'Escape at Dannemora'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Ben Whishaw - 'A Very English Scandal'

Best Television Series – Drama:

'The Americans'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Richard Madden - 'Bodyguard'

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Michael Douglas - 'The Kominsky Method'

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Glenn Close - 'The Wife'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Rami Malek - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

'Green Book'

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'

Bang Showbiz