Amy Poehler. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Amy Poehler is set to helm the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu novel 'Moxie' for Neflix, which Poehler Paper Kite acquired last year. The 47-year-old actress-and-comedian is set to helm the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name for the streaming service, which Poehler's Paper Kite Productions acquired last year.

'Moxie' will centre on a 16-year-old girl from a small American town who starts a feminist revolution at her high school after becoming inspired by her mother's past experience as part of the underground punk movement Riot Grrrl.

The 'Mean Girls' star will produce through her Paper Kite banner along with Veep's Morgan Sackett and Paper Kite development director Kim Lessing.

Amy worked with Kim on the sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' and on 'Wine Country' for the streaming service which marked the star's directional debut.

Upcoming movie 'Wine Country' has a female-led cast which includes Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph - both of whom Poehler last worked with on 2015 comedy 'Sisters'.

Each cast member also has something else in common, as they've all worked on American comedy sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' at some point during their careers.

The comedy film follows a group of friends as they head to Napa, California to celebrate a 50th birthday, and is being produced by Poehler's own Paper Kite Productions.

Netflix wrote on Twitter: "It's happening - Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited."

A video of Amy introducing the cast whilst Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks' 'Whenever I Call You Friend' is playing was included in the post.

Poehler and Paper Kite are also behind the recent Netflix hit 'Russian Doll' and the upcoming second season of 'Making It' - co-hosted by Pohler - on NBC.