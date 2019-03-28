Angelina Jolie. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel Studios "The Eternals" in what would be the actress first venture into the superhero realm. Details about the movie and what character Jolie would play are being kept under wraps, reports variety.com.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings -- known as the Celestials -- genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals -- known as the Eternals -- along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving the Earth to explore the stars.

Chloe Zhao, whose helming credits include "The Rider" and "Songs My Brothers Taught Me", was roped in to direct "The Eternals" from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The movie is being produced by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige.

Jolie is starring "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", a sequel to the 2014 fantasy "Maleficent". The sequel, which releases on October 18, will be Jolie's first big-screen appearance since 2015's relationship drama "By the Sea".

