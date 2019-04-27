The "Avengers: Endgame" frenzy has reached Google - which has come out with a 'snap away' trick to keep the fans of the franchise engaged.
As the fans assembled at the theatres to witness the final chapter of the "Avengers" franchise, Google is trying to get the most out of the hype around the film, touted as the biggest Marvel movie ever.
If one remembers the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War", Thanos wiped out half the universe - including many beloved superheroes - with just a snap of his fingers, and the help of the infinity gems.
Taking it as a reference, Google came out with a feature which erases search results with Thanos' snap.
If one searches 'Thanos' on Google and clicks on his infinity stone-studded gauntlet, one will see search results wiped out with ‘snap of a finger'. The results will turn into pixel dust.
What happens next? The search results number goes down while the page automatically moves up and down.
To undo the destruction, one needs to simply click on the gauntlet again. One can see Thanos using the time stone to restore the search results.
This is not about the #AvengersEndGame film nor a spoiler. so cool.— ههههه ♇ཞརས໒ཛ๑fฅศอཞศຮ ههههه (@O4Sheik) April 26, 2019
Okay, now go to google search and type thanos. Click on thanos’ hand that appears at the right side of the page besides the name.. and see what happens next! Switch on the volume too.#AvengersEndGamespoilers pic.twitter.com/CDoz74ucJx
Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" opened globally on Friday, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others, "Avengers: Endgame" is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.