Bebe Rexha. Picture: Bang Showbiz

'Meant To Be' hitmaker Bebe Rexha says famous friend Katy Perry taught her how to deal with social media trolls by shutting out online bullies.



The 'Meant To Be' singer admitted she was left "depressed and stressed out" after being hit with negative messages online, but the 'Roar' hitmaker revealed how she battles bullies.





Bebe - who has toured with Katy - told The Sun newspaper's TV Bizarre column: "I've had days where I've read one bad comment and it would ruin my whole day.





"I've had days where I've been really depressed and stressed out and sad because it really f***s with you. I went on tour with Katy, we were in Brazil and I read a bad tweet that day and I was really bummed out.





"She was like, 'Do not read those tweets because it's only going to bring you down. You could read 1,000 good ones and you read one bad and it ruins your whole day.' "





The 'I Got You' hitmaker recently returned with new single 'Call You Mine' with The Chainsmokers, and after teasing fans with feminist lyrics on Twitter, Bebe revealed what fans can expect from her follow-up to her 2018 debut studio album 'Expectations'.





Asked if the new record will arrive before the end of the year, Bebe previously told BANG Showbiz: "I am heading off to the studio now and I am just creating, creating and creating."





And when quizzed on whether her new tunes will have a feminist, girl power vibe, she spilled: "Absolutely. Everything I have been writing now is very empowering and in-your-face and I am really excited about it."





Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated singer is set to play Isle of MTV Malta on July 9, and she has hinted that she could give 'Call You Mine' its live debut at the concert.



