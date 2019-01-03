Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad". Picture: Warner Brothers

'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is set to wrap filming in April, three months after it begins in January.



The upcoming all-female DC superhero movie - which will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as the titular Harley Quinn, after taking on the part in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' - was previously confirmed to be beginning filming in mid-January in Los Angeles, and it has now been claimed the shoot will take around three months to complete, as it is expected to wrap in April.





HN Entertainment made the report of the movie's wrap date, and although it's unconfirmed, the same publication was the first to report the date 'Birds of Prey' would begin filming, which was later confirmed by DC.





'Birds of Prey' is expected to be very different from other movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as it's reportedly aiming for an R-rating, making it less child-friendly than previous movies.





Although the movie takes place in superhero Batman's hometown of Gotham City, the caped crusader won't be making an appearance, and the cast will instead be made up of Margot, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.





The movie is also set to be different from the 'Birds of Prey' comic series, which saw Barbara Gordon team up with Huntress and Black Canary as crimefighters in Gotham City.





Instead, according to a rumoured synopsis, the DCEU version will see the titular gang be put together by Harley herself, after she splits up with the Joker and needs help saving the life of a young girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord.





Meanwhile, the film's writer Christina Hodson recently revealed the production's lengthy title started out as something of a tongue-in-cheek suggestion.





She said: "I don't know if I'm officially allowed to say, but there's no reason why not ... It was an unofficial aka, when I wrote the script. I added it about a year or so ago, almost exactly as it is, just as an aka.



