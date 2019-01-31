Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

It's been a big month for "Black Panther." Last week, it became the first comic book-based film to earn an Academy Award nomination for best picture. On Sunday, it won best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the evening's top overall prize. And now the world-conquering film, which Box Office Mojo reports has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide, is returning to theatres for a limited engagement - for free.

Disney announced this week that "Black Panther" will screen at 250 theatres across the country between Friday and 7 February. There are two showtimes per day, and all fans need to do to claim a ticket is RSVP online.

Speaking at the SAG Awards on Sunday, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing "Black Panther," which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. "To be young, gifted and black," he said, quoting the Nina Simone song.

"We know what it's like to be told there isn't a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. ... We know what's like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day," said Boseman. "We knew that we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see. We knew that we had something to give."

Washington Post and AP