"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke almost appeared in "Iron Man 3", with co-writer Drew Pearce revealing she did a reading with leading man Robert Downey Jr. before plans changed. The 2012 superhero movie's co-writer Drew Pearce has revealed a behind the scenes shot from an early table read which shows he was reading for JARVIS, the role which was played by Paul Bettany before he became The Vision.

However, fans were more intrigued by the caption which revealed the 'Game of Thrones' star has also been present alongside Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

He wrote: "My finest hour: at an early Iron Man Three table read.

"Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed)... all vaguely terrifying."

Pearce also poked fun at his own attempts at a "British" accept, and apologised to Bettany for his display.

He added: "Obviously this was in 2012 when everyone was more racist and thought all British people sounded the same. Still, belated apologies to @paulbettany and I hope I didn't let him down."

Meanwhile, Clarke recently revealed she turned down the chance to appear in the "Fifty Shades" franchise.

The actress said she's been "pigeonholed for life" thanks to the brief nude scene she filmed for "Game of Thrones", and turned down the "Fifty Shades" role - where she was in talks to star as Anastasia Steele, a role which eventually went to Dakota Johnson - because she didn't want to be asked about "sensuality and sex" for the rest of her career.

She explained: "So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't.' I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.' "