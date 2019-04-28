But a strange incident happened in China a few days ago when a 21-year-old girl Xiaoli got hospitalised as she could not stop crying during the film.

"Avengers: Endgame", the final part of the superhero series, has so many emotional moments that people are becoming teary-eyed while watching it.

According to Fox 8, Xiaoli cried uncontrollably in the cinema and began hyperventilating and trouble in breathing. She was taken to a hospital where she was administered oxygen to normalise breathing.

"I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, her crying caused hyperventilation. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms," The International News quoted a doctor as saying.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Endgame" stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, among others.



