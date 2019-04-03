Hugh Jackman performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. Picture: Reuters

Hugh Jackman has revealed that "work" is underway for a story idea for a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman'. The 50-year-old actor - who portrayed circus owner P. T. Barnum in the box office musical hit - has spilled that plans are underway for a follow-up but he is "not sure" exactly how that will work.

When asked about the possibility of the movie's return on UK station BBC Radio 2, he said: "The real answer is 'could be'. I'm not sure. I'm being completely honest with you, there is talk of something going around but no one is really sure. I think right now there's more emphasis being put on what will happen with it ... No one is really sure right now, so that's the honest truth.

"But I think someone is working on a treatment for something ... I know they are, they're working on a treatment for something."

The 'Logan' star went on to explain that although he "would like to be part of" a possible sequel he would want another character to take the lead for the next story.

He said: "I don't know. I would like to be part of it for sure, and I don't know if it would be centred on my character.

"The other thing is, it did take eight years to get it made and that wasn't all eight years of convincing people. It takes a long time to write stuff."

Jackman is busy for most of 2019 as in May he is heading out on his 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' tour which will see him sing songs from 'The Greatest Showman', and other musicals he has starred in on the stage and on screen such as 'Oklahoma!' and 'Les Miserables'.

He previously admitted he is hugely excited about the tour because it has been on his "bucket list" for many years.

He added: "This is a bucket list for me, I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not every day I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland. You're gonna hear songs from 'The Greatest Showman', from 'Les Mis', from stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End and on Broadway.

You're gonna hear a lot of stories about myself. It's very self-indulgent, the entire thing. It's all about me. It's about the first 50 years of my life. I'm going to dance and sing and pretend that I'm 30. I'm going to have an orchestra, dancers, singers.

When I go to any kind of show, I love that sparkle where I feel like something happens that night that doesn't happen any other night, so that will be the goal."

