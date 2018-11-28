Actress Kristen Stewart. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kristen Stewart is thought to be taking on the starring role in the upcoming Christmas themed rom-com, from director Clea DuVall and writing partner Mary Holland. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Happiest Season' follows a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend whilst at her family's annual holiday party is thrown into chaos, when she discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents.

The project will be produced by Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and Jaclyn Huntling. Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown which of the main characters Kristen will be taking on, and no other casting announcements for the other star have been made.

Kristen herself identifies as bisexual, and as well as previously romancing her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson, has enjoyed romances with French singer Soko, musician St. Vincent, and is currently dating New Zealand model Stella Maxwell.

The actress is set to have a busy year ahead of her too, as she's set to star in the upcoming reboot of 70s TV show 'Charlie's Angels', alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In August, Kristen claimed she hasn't met her co-stars yet, but has started doing some boxing to make sure she's in the best shape possible for the action flick.

She said: "I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done. I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realise what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon."