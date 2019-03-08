At this point, Marvel Studios can do no wrong and "Captain Marvel" is not only a great stand-alone film but also gives some established characters more depth. Rating: 4/5

Set in the 90s, Captain Marvel is the story of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel(Brie Larson) one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. In the process, she gets into galactic warfare between the Kree Empire and the shape-shifting Skrulls.

As the first female-led superhero film from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), "Captain Marvel" had a lot of pressure since "Wonder Women" surprised everyone by being one of the best films in 2017.

This film is, actually, in a lot of ways, better given the fact that Danvers is a more relatable character and Larson is a better actor compared to Gal Gadot.

This movie also has a great screenplay with the usual witty Marvelesque dialogue and Larson has great comedic timing without it being forced.

The biggest surprise was Nick Fury( Samuel L. Jackson). For the first time, he is a far cry from the angry head of SHIELD that everyone has become accustomed to.

This younger version of him is funny, charming, and overall, a more engaging character compared to his previous appearances.

The chemistry between Larson and Jackson is also amazing and really carries the entire movie.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck also made a great choice with the way in which they portrayed the Skrulls, which is a departure from the comics, but story-wise, it makes sense. They also toned down Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), by making him more ominous than he was in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The special effects are amazing, specifically Jackson’s de-ageing.

The way this movie ties into the greater MCU is also great and does answer some questions that have been lingering.

Overall, there is no reason to question Marvel Studios at this point.

Almost all of the recent films have been home runs, and "Captain Marvel" is no different.

It’s entertaining, action-packed, with stellar acting from the lead actors. This movie also has two post-credit scenes, so make sure you stay right until the end.