Actor Michael B. Jordan hugs Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Michael B. Jordan has revealed he had "therapy" after starring in 'Black Panther' after immersing himself in the character "caught up" with him. The 31-year-old actor admits it was tough playing super-villain Erik Killmonger in the Marvel movie as he had to "isolate" himself a lot to play the role.

He said: "I went to therapy, I started talking to people, starting unpacking a little bit. I was by myself, isolating myself. I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik [Killmonger], his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn't have a lot of people he could talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn't exist."

And Michael has confessed immersing himself in the character "caught up" with him.

He added: "Of course it's an extreme, exaggerated version of the African diaspora from the African-American perspective, so to be able to take that kind of pain and rage and all those emotions that Erik kind of represents from being black and brown here in America ... that was something I didn't take lightly. I didn't have a process. I just did whatever I felt I needed to do or whatever I felt was right in the moment every step of the way. I didn't have an escape plan, either. When it was all over, I think just being in that kind of mind state ... it caught up with me."

Michael found it "tough" readjusting to normal life at first but has urged others to seek out therapy as it really helped him being able to open up.

Speaking on Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Conversations, he admitted: "It was a little tough for me at first. Readjusting to people caring about me, getting that love that I shut out. I shut out love, I didn't want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place as long as I could ... Your mind is so powerful. Your mind will get your body past a threshold that it would have given up on way before. Honestly, therapy, just talking to somebody just helped me out a lot. As a man you get a lot of slack for it ... I don't really subscribe to that. Everyone needs to unpack and talk."