Mike Myers. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Mike Myers says 'Austin Powers 4' is "looking good", as he teased fans of the series can expect to see the spy "soon". The 55-year-old actor starred as both the titular comedic parody of suave spy James Bond and his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil in three movies - 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' in 1997, 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' in 1999, and 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' in 2002 - and after 16 years away from the roles, he has now claimed the eagerly awaited fourth instalment could be coming to cinemas soon.

Mike insisted that whilst Dr. Evil will be coming to "the culture" in the near future, the 'Austin Powers' movies take "a long time to write", but said the process was coming along nicely.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Mike said: "Well you're gonna see Dr. Evil soon, somewhere in the culture. But the movie, you know I've had three kids under the age of seven. They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay [Roach]'s been super crazy. He's doing a fantastic movie right now that he's working on. But ... it's looking good."

The news comes after Mike - who also wrote and produced the trilogy - claimed he would love to create a fourth movie in the franchise, which was created as a "tribute" to Myers' father who passed away in 1991.

He said: "After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general. So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who [introduced me to] James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.

"I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father's death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It's that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of."