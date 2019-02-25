Rami Malek, recipient of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role, speaks with medical staff after a fall at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek was treated by paramedics after collecting his Best Actor Oscar. The 37-year-old actor - who picked up the prestigious accolade on Sunday, February 24, for his performance of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - tumbled off the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and into the audience area after the ceremony concluded.

According to People magazine, Rami did his best to hold his statue aloft and appeared surprised as he hit the ground before being helped up by those around him.

Paramedics were then called to treat the 'Mr. Robot' star, who was initially taken to a chair in the front row and then moved to a more private area backstage.

A spokesperson for the actor has yet to comment so it is unknown if he sustained any injuries in the fall.

When Rami picked up his award, he gave a passionate speech about finding his identity.

He said: "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown.

"That kid was struggling with his identity, and I think anyone struggling with theirs and trying to find their voice, a film about a gay man an immigrant who lived his life unapologetically and the fact I'm celebrating him and his story is proof we are longing for stories like this.

"I'm the son of immigrants from Egypt, I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment, it is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

And the star joked he was glad his casting in the movie had "worked out".

He said: "I may not have been the obvious choice but I guess it worked out.

"Thank you Queen, thank you guys for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy, I am forever in your debt.

"My crew and my cast, I love you, you are my equals, my betters, I could never have been here without you."

Bang Showbiz