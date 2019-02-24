This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File)

Los Angeles - The Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday in Hollywood.

In case you missed it, here is a list of nominations in key categories. We've included the trailer of the movie we think will be bagging the golden statuette: