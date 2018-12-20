Festival director Eric Miyeni. Photo: Twitter

With just 12 weeks remaining before the opening night, RapidLion - The South African International Film Festival is excited to announce that tickets for its fourth annual event are now available for purchase. The festival showcases feature films, documentaries and features from BRICS countries, the continent and the diaspora and awards excellence in 18 categories.

Tickets for the 10-day event, which runs from March 1 to March 10 at the Market Theatre, range from R155 day passes to R1750 all-access passes.

We're pleased to announce that tickets to #RapidLion 2019 are now available through webtickets: https://t.co/008L0fhd2e. The event will run from 1-10 March 2019 @MarketTheatre. Buy your tickets NOW & take advantage of the early bird prices! pic.twitter.com/r4PFOsLxwM — RapidLion (@RapidLionFilm) December 11, 2018

Weekend passes, tickets for each individual day, as well as tickets for film producer Jan Harlan’s three master classes are also available at discounted prices for students.

The festival has also extended its feature films submissions deadline to January 5 in order to accommodate more longer-running motion pictures.

Festival director Eric Miyeni said he was confident this extended submissions period would bolster its programme, especially where African features were concerned. “As a festival with a mandate for wide representation, we have to assess the submissions periodically to ensure balance,” he said.

Those still looking to submit films may do so by here.

For ticket sales and full details on prices visit WebTickets.

IOL/Supplied