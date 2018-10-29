Costumed fans line up outside the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Picture: AP

Star Wars's Boba Fett reboot has been "100 per cent" scrapped as they focus on The Mandalorian movie instead. The President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to a Critic's Choice journalist, Erick Weber and later to Entertainment Weekly that the proposed project is "100 per cent dead" and instead, the company are planning to go full steam ahead on their highly-anticipated television series 'The Mandalorian'.

Erick tweeted: "Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars" (sic)

Jon Favreau is casting for the live-action series 'The Mandalorian' and admitted the "Star Wars universe" will see the emergence of a new "lone gunfighter warrior".

A statement from Favreau's Instagram account read: "After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

"We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Previously Disney boss Bob Iger revealed the studio were going to be more "careful" with the "volume and timing" of future films, so fans should expect a "slowdown" of spin-offs.

He said: "You can expect some slowdown... We are just at the point where we're gonna start making decisions about what comes next after JJ's (Star Wars Episode 9). But I think we're gonna be a little bit more careful about volume and timing.

"That doesn't mean we're not gonna make films. JJ [Abrams] is busy making [Episode] IX. We have creative entities, including [Game of Thrones creators David] Benioff and [D.B.] Weiss, who are developing sagas of their own, which we haven't been specific about."

Boba Fett - who was played by Jeremy Bulloch - was first introduced in 1980's 'Empire Strikes Back' and then appeared again in 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' as the mercenary who brings Han Solo to the slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Despite having a helmet over his face and very limited time onscreen, the character, with his jet pack and battle-scarred armour, grew to cult status.

Boba Fett's escapades as a bounty hunter were detailed in various books, comics, animated series, video games, and merchandising.