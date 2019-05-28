Sylvester Stallone on stage. Picture: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sylvester Stallone wants to make a new 'Rocky' movie about illegal immigration. The 72-year-old actor has revealed his idea for a new film in the franchise, explaining that he would like to put the focus on an immigrant living illegally in the US.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: "I have a great idea for Rocky. He finds this fella who's in the country illegally and it becomes a whole thing. It would be really phenomenal, really different.

"It's like a magician. Once you've seen how he does the tricks you're not impressed any more. It's the same thing with Rocky. You've seen everything, so you're like, 'How can it be different?' That would be different. When you take him and throw him out of the country and he's in another world. It could work. But I ain't gonna do it."

However, Stallone insisted that he never intended for the 'Rocky' movies to be political.

He said: "I never took it personally, people saying Rocky was really right wing. Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. That's just the way it was back then. Everyone was super patriotic growing up. And that's just the way he is. He's not a political animal. So when he wraps the flag around him, he thinks he's doing a good thing.



"Whenever boxers lift up the flag of their nation, it's just automatic. They're not saying, 'We're better than you.' It's what they were trained to do. So I never took it as a confrontational thing."