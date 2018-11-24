Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe. Picture: Supplied

The Blesser phenomenon is one that has captured the imaginations of many South Africans. From wondering just what happens behind closed doors, to have a sometimes unfounded opinion about the lifestyle. Adding to his bag of tricks the title of executive producer, entrepreneur and media personality Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe brings the story of Blessers to a cinema near you in April 2019.

The film, which stars Kenneth Nkosi in the role of Jacob Molefe a wealthy businessman with a taste for the finer things in life, including gorgeous women. The only problem is that he happens to be in an arranged marriage that has been fairly successful to Michelle Mofokeng (played by veteran actress Sonia Sedibe) and he’s slightly bored.

Once he decides to do something with the boredom, the fates it seems to have a completely different and very cruel joke to play on him too.

A visit to one of the locations that the film is being shot on, the home of the Mofokengs, lead us to meeting a very hard working cast who are in week three of shooting.

The house is a gorgeous three storey mansion, with gardens that make you appreciate every moment of our gorgeous weather, that stretch to as far as the eye can see as you stand on the patio. There is also no shortage of flashy cars and wardrobes that make the characters all that more real.

Present on set, Touch explained that the film was an endeavour by him to add onto the discourse around this lifestyle. Its also a personal pat on the back-he promised himself that he would never act in a movie that he doesn’t own.

“In this movie, I’m addressing societal issues around relationships, around microwave success. Young girls leave their homes, get a flat near varsity and she’s suddenly got a new Instagram handle. That her mother and grandmother don’t know.

"That handle becomes a career for that four years, and more energy is spent on that rather than getting a degree. The energy is focused on becoming a slay queen rather than becoming career driven. So this movie is fun, its a comedy-drama but I have also assembled a team of all of the people I grew up admiring,” he explained.

“I wouldn’t take a role because it’s a gig. I believe that acting is a calling. And not everyone has that calling, including myself. But I am going to take a giant leap of faith in this one and probably bring out something I wouldn’t want my kids seeing, but its fun.”

In the film, Touch plays the role of Mthakathi, a rich playboy who’s sole mission is to hook up rich men with young women who want to be blessees.

The film Molefe added would be shot at a variety of different locations, aiming to showcase the country’s beauty and also an Africa that’s modern, vibrant, with a quality film to match, that will remain relevant for many more years to come.

IOL