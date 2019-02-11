Jason Momoa. Picture: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros are in talks about an 'Aquaman' spin-off but it is not expected to feature the main 'Aquaman' cast. Following the success of Jason Momoa's standalone movie, Warner Bros are considering a new film based on the Trench, the deadly creatures who attacked his character Aquaman and his love Mera.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision blog, Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have been hired to work on a horror script about the creatures, while 'Aquaman' director James Wan and producer Peter Safran will produce the project.

The movie is not expected to feature the main 'Aquaman' cast.

Months before 'Aquaman' was released last year, Jason admitted he already had plans for a sequel for the water-based superhero.

He said: "I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting 'Aquaman', I have the opening of 'Aquaman 2' ready. I went in and pitched it to Peter Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It's awesome...But yeah, I have plans for 'Aquaman 2'."

Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed he was excited that the ending of 'Aquaman' showed the character "become what he's destined to be".

He said: "He was born with the powers but he never really harnessed them, honed them. Obviously this is his whole origin story. We've seen him in Justice League, which is maybe two minutes of his old life, so we get to see where he came from. I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn't really hone them, so this whole journey of him going to become the king ... the last frame of this movie you're going to see him actually become what he's destined to be."