Go on journey with Disney's remarkable sisters, Anna and Elsa, when "Frozen 2" opens in South African cinemas on 6 December. Picture: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios on Tuesday unveiled its trailer for its upcoming sequel to the 2013 hit, "Frozen," offering a glimpse at the dramatic journey Elsa and Anna take into the unknown. The first teaser trailer dropped in February, and while it didn't reveal much, fans went gaga with theories, memes and fan art.

"Frozen 2" is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

For now, you can enjoy the trailer below.