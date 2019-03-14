Picture: Twitter

Marvel on Thursday dropped their latest trailer and poster for "Avengers: Endgame" that's set to premiere on 26 April. Mere minutes after its release, the hashtag "AvengersEndgame" started trending. Hot on its heels was "Thanos" and "Thor".

The end of "Avengers: Infinity War" did not leave our heroes in the best places, and while it's light on details, Marvel’s latest trailer looks to drive home the point of "Whatever it takes".

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/0sOetnYzPu — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 14, 2019

And fans were here for it, and ready to strap in for the ride. See reactions below.