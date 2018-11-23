The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Live Action remake of the 1994 Disney classic "The Lion King" has been released.
The one-minute thirty-second teaser was shared on Disney's official Twitter page and aired during the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving primetime game, where we can see what looks like the opening moments of the movie, in which Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands.
The film is a photorealistic, computer-animated movie featuring a number of high-profile voice actors, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.
July 2019 is going to be lit. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/sdxu2CZHiw— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 23, 2018
Hours after the teaser's release, fans created a side-by-side comparison of the 1994 movie and the upcoming version. The trailer has also had over 5.6 million views on YouTube.
Here's a side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/nHpKHWDzPJ— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 22, 2018
"The Lion King" is set to hit cinemas in July 2019.
Watch the trailer below.