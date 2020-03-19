5 virus films to entertain during self-isolation

In self-isolation and looking for some virus outbreak movies to scare you? We have come up with a list that all covers different tastes. 1. Shaun of the Dead A comedic take on the zombie subgenre, “Shaun of the Dead” follows characters Shaun (Simon Pegg) and Ed (Nick Frost) as they fight off hordes of zombies to reach their favorite pub, The Winchester, to have a pint while the apocalypse blows over. The film is lighthearted and centres around an important theme during this difficult time: friendship.

2. 28 Days Later

For those who like their viral outbreaks to be gory, “28 Days Later” delivers. This virus strain is much faster and creates faster zombies which do not stop until infecting their target.

The film spawned a sequel, “28 Weeks Later”, which stars Idris Elba, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, a reminder that anyone can be infected.

3. Contagion

“Contagion,” tells the story of an American businesswoman, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, who returns to the United States from a trip to Hong Kong.

An unknown virus she caught in Hong Kong kills her within two days

The story of “Contagion” follows a more realistic arc than any zombie movie, exploring how the world today would handle such an outbreak, with real agencies, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Contagion"’s disease is similar to Covid-19, but in what ways we will not spoil. If you want a virus film that hits close to home, “Contagion” is perfect.

4. 12 Monkeys

If you knew about Covid-19 and had the opportunity to go back in time and warn people, would you? Would they believe you? This is the premise for “12 Monkeys”.

In 2035, a deadly virus is killing humanity and James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back to the start of the virus in 1996 to stop it. Problem is, he is immediately institutionalized as nobody believes him. Whether you think he is telling the truth or not will be up to you.

I Am Legend

Measles is re-engineered as a possible cancer cure but turns into a deadly virus that kills 90% of humanity while making 9.8% of the population mutants who hunt the rest of humanity.

"I Am Legend" follows virologist Robert Neville (Will Smith) as he experiments for a cure. The film shares the loneliness of self-quarantine as Neville is alone for most of the movie.