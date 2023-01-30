M. Night Shyamalan wishes he had created the concept for ‘Knock At the Cabin’

M. Night Shyamalan wishes he “had come up” with the concept for ‘Knock At the Cabin’. The “Old” director has helmed the movie adaptation of “The Cabin At the End of the World”- which stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint - but is such a fan of Paul Tremblay’s book because of how “it speaks” to all his favourite cinematic themes.

The plot follows a family of three who are taken hostage by four strangers while holidaying at a remote cabin with the demand to sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse. Watch video: The 52-year-old filmmaker told SFX magazine: “I wish I had come up with this idea.

“It was like a lightning bolt - love at first sight. I read the book and it was the same thing again. It speaks to all the things that ignite me; the moral dilemma with a kind of larger philosophical thing at work, heart-pounding stakes throughout and then the family at the centre. “I thought, ‘Actually, maybe I could it do it myself.’ And so that’s how we got here. It was very beautiful and organic." Meanwhile, Shyamalan can't help but devise a remake of the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie “The Shining” - which starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd - in his mind as he reads the book of the same name due to the "cinematic" nature of the story.

He said: “It’s funny, as you and I are speaking, I’m reading ‘The Shining’, Stephen King’s book, just for fun, and it’s so cinematic. “I can’t stand it! Stephen is so good at evoking cinematic moments, so good at character moments… “I’m making the movie in my head, even though Kubrick’s is one of my favourite movies. It’s a part of my brain that just immediately starts working.”