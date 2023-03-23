Stellar cast bagged for hilarious local film, ‘Skaapboer’

The side-splitting local film “Skaapboer”, which premiers on DStv BoxOffice this April, features a stellar cast. “Skaapboer” homes in on Harold Bruyn (Keeno Lee Hector), whose life takes an unexpected turn after he is fired on the day of his promotion at a bank.

Banned from the financial world, he reflects on the carefree days of his childhood spent on a farm with his grandfather. With new determination, Harold takes a leap of faith and decides to become a sheep farmer in the heart of one of Joburg’s suburbs. Battling all odds, he learns the true meaning of life – that your worth lies in much more than a job title.

But, when a shocking discovery reveals that he was set up by a banking colleague, Harold must decide between reclaiming his former life or embracing his new life as a farmer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by keeno lee (@keenolee) The impressive cast features, Hector (“Barakat”, “Unseen”, “Suidooster”, “Sara se Geheim”) as Harold, Natalia da Rocha as Ma Mavis (“Fraksie”, “Backstage”, “Arendsvlei”), Brümilda van Rensburg (“Egoli”, “Lui maar op”, “Belinda”) as Mrs English, Setlhabi Taunyane (“Rhythm City”, “Isidingo”) as Philemon, Zane Meas (“7de Laan”, “Isidingo”) as Oupa and June van Merch (“Sara se Geheim”, “Barakat”) as ou Rieta Bruyns as well as TV and radio presenter Zoë Brown, who makes her film debut as Bernice. Keeno Lee Hector on ‘Skaapboer’. Picture: Supplied Writer and director of the film Valenté Bosch said: “’Skaapboer’ combines comedy, irony and a story of resilience in the face of obstacles. One man against the world.