This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Mufasa, voiced by James Earl Jones, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from "The Lion King". Picture: AP

"The Lion King Live In Concert" will be a experience not to be missed. The film will be screened while the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra plays the soundtrack live. It's the first of its kind in Africa and it’s going to blow your mind. The screening will take place at The Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria on December 10, 11 and 12.

This unique family entertainment experience will combine the screening of Disney’s "The Lion King" directed by Jon Favreau with the epic live orchestral performance of Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s original motion picture soundtrack that also features South African legend Lebo M.

Chatting to the legendary film and theatre actor John Kani at the official announcement on Tuesday, Kani painted a picture of what will be happening on the three-day-movie extravaganza: “Imagine in the olden days in the silent movie time, where people watched the movie without sound but there was a pianist underneath the screen, who played the piano and played the moves and the emotions around, so people could understand what was being said or done."

He further explained: “Now imagine 13 meters squared screen in an 8 000 seater, the screen lights up, 'The Lion King' is playing and suddenly you hear ‘Nansi ingwenyama, bakithi baba’. That is the unique experience, you don’t want to miss.”

The South African icon is the voice of Rafiki in the 2019 blockbuster.

Kani says the experience might spoil many South Africans because “we will expect every movie to do that”.

He also encouraged South Africans to go watch 'The Lion King' and highlighted some of the significant lessons the film carries, especially for the young audience.

“'The Lion King' teaches us how children deal with grief and ultimately accept that it wasn’t their fault, and ultimately accept that I must take my role and fulfil my own destiny and I must have a vision of my own future,” he said.

Tickets go on sale on August 27 with prices starting from R200.