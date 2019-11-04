Matthew McConaughey is in talks to play Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face, in the upcoming superhero film "The Batman".
The Oscar winner is being lined-up to play the role of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves' movie about The Caped Crusader.
In the DC Comics canon, Dent is left hideously scarred on the left side of his face after mob boss Sal Maroni throws acid at him during a court trial, his injury sends him insane and he becomes the villain Two-Face who makes all his decisions by flipping his lucky two-headed coin.
According to reports, Dent will feature in "The Batman" and will go on to become Two-Face in a planned sequel.
McConaughey, 49, isn't the only name in the frame to play Dent as John David Washington is also being considered for the part.