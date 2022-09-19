Mike Myers has said ‘maybe’ to a fourth ‘Austin Powers’ film

Mike Myers refuses to rule out a fourth “Austin Powers” movie. The 59-year-old actor starred as both the titular comedic parody of suave spy James Bond and his arch-nemesis Dr Evil in three movies – “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” in 1997, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who S****ed Me” in 1999, and “Austin Powers in Goldmember” in 2002 – and he has always said he would be up for reprising the roles, but he has no idea if it will ever happen.

Watch video: Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he responded when asked if there will be another flick in the series: “I don’t know. I’m gonna put a big, firm, written maybe on that." Asked the same question in May, he said: “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist.”

When it was suggested his comment felt “like a confirmation”, he told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle: “It was a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.” Myers – who also wrote and produced the trilogy – spoke about the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers – movie in November 2018, admitting it was “looking good”. He said at the time: “Well, you’re gonna see Dr Evil soon, somewhere in the culture. But the movie, you know I’ve had three kids under the age of seven. They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay (Roach’s) been super crazy. He’s doing a fantastic movie right now that he's working on. But ... it’s looking good.”

Watch video Myers also previously claimed he would love to make a fourth movie in the franchise, as he explained the franchise was created as a “tribute” to his father, who died in 1991. He said: “After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general. So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who (introduced me to) James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.

