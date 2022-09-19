Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 19, 2022

Mike Myers has said ‘maybe’ to a fourth ‘Austin Powers’ film

Mike Myers still can’t say whether there will be another ‘Austin Powers’ film. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Published 2h ago

Mike Myers refuses to rule out a fourth “Austin Powers” movie.

The 59-year-old actor starred as both the titular comedic parody of suave spy James Bond and his arch-nemesis Dr Evil in three movies –Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” in 1997, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who S****ed Me” in 1999, and “Austin Powers in Goldmember” in 2002 – and he has always said he would be up for reprising the roles, but he has no idea if it will ever happen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he responded when asked if there will be another flick in the series: “I don’t know. I’m gonna put a big, firm, written maybe on that."

Asked the same question in May, he said: “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist.”

When it was suggested his comment felt “like a confirmation”, he told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle: “It was a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”

Myers – who also wrote and produced the trilogy – spoke about the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers – movie in November 2018, admitting it was “looking good”.

He said at the time: “Well, you’re gonna see Dr Evil soon, somewhere in the culture. But the movie, you know I’ve had three kids under the age of seven. They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay (Roach’s) been super crazy. He’s doing a fantastic movie right now that he's working on. But ... it’s looking good.”

Myers also previously claimed he would love to make a fourth movie in the franchise, as he explained the franchise was created as a “tribute” to his father, who died in 1991.

He said: “After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general. So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who (introduced me to) James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.

“I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father’s death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It’s that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of.”

