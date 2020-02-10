Brad Pitt dedicated his Academy Awards win to his children.
The 56-year-old actor - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former spouse Angelina Jolie - picked up the first award of the evening at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and reflected on the way his own life had lived up to the title of the movie.
He appeared emotional as he said: "I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so, I'm a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot.